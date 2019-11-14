 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Emerging Workforce Engagement Management Market by Application, Types (Product Category) and Its Subclasses, Forecast Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Workforce Engagement Management

The report titled “Global Workforce Engagement Management Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Workforce Engagement Management market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Workforce Engagement Management analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Workforce Engagement Management in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Verint Systems
  • Calabrio
  • NICE
  • InVision
  • Aspect
  • Genesys
  • Teleopti
  • ZOOM International
  • Avaya (Verint)
  • KnoahSoft
  • Noble Systems
  • OpenText
  • Monet Software
  • CSI
  • VPI
  • InContact

     “Workforce optimization (WFO) solutions contain complementary functions designed to improve the performance of customer engagement centers by means of optimized deployment of appropriately trained and motivated agents. These functions range from ones for recruitment and scheduling to ones for evaluation and training. By adding intelligence to each function, everything from recruitment to scheduling to training can be optimized. Key functional domains include: strategic planning, recruitment, workforce management (WFM), including intraday optimization call recording and quality management (QM), coaching and e-learning, performance management (PM), surveying â focused on capturing operational and agent performance information, interaction analytics â audio and text analytics, combined with screen analytics, emotion detection and associated operational call data.”

    Workforce Engagement Management Market Segments by Type:

  • Software
  • Hardware

    Workforce Engagement Management Market Segments by Application:

  • BFSI
  • Education
  • Government
  • Telecom & IT
  • Others

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The global Workforce Engagement Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Workforce Engagement Management.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Workforce Engagement Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Workforce Engagement Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The overview of Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Workforce Engagement Management, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Workforce Engagement Management, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Workforce Engagement Management in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Workforce Engagement Management competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Workforce Engagement Management breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Workforce Engagement Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Workforce Engagement Management sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

