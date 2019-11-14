Emerging Workforce Engagement Management Market by Application, Types (Product Category) and Its Subclasses, Forecast Report 2024

The report titled “Global Workforce Engagement Management Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Workforce Engagement Management market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Workforce Engagement Management analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Workforce Engagement Management in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Verint Systems

Calabrio

NICE

InVision

Aspect

Genesys

Teleopti

ZOOM International

Avaya (Verint)

KnoahSoft

Noble Systems

OpenText

Monet Software

CSI

VPI

InContact “Workforce optimization (WFO) solutions contain complementary functions designed to improve the performance of customer engagement centers by means of optimized deployment of appropriately trained and motivated agents. These functions range from ones for recruitment and scheduling to ones for evaluation and training. By adding intelligence to each function, everything from recruitment to scheduling to training can be optimized. Key functional domains include: strategic planning, recruitment, workforce management (WFM), including intraday optimization call recording and quality management (QM), coaching and e-learning, performance management (PM), surveying â focused on capturing operational and agent performance information, interaction analytics â audio and text analytics, combined with screen analytics, emotion detection and associated operational call data.” Workforce Engagement Management Market Segments by Type:

Software

Hardware Workforce Engagement Management Market Segments by Application:

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

The global Workforce Engagement Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Workforce Engagement Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.