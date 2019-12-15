EMV Cards Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

Global “EMV Cards Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of EMV Cards industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. EMV Cards market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of EMV Cards by main manufactures and geographic regions.

EMV Cards Market Analysis:

EMV cards are smart cards (also called chip cards or IC cards) that store their data on integrated circuits in addition to magnetic stripes (for backward compatibility). These include cards that must be physically inserted (or “dipped”) into a reader, as well as contactless cards that can be read over a short distance using near-field communication (NFC) technology. Payment cards that comply with the EMV standard are often called Chip and PIN or Chip and Signature cards, depending on the authentication methods employed by the card issuer.

Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which account for 25.06%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. China and North America hold a market share of 21.46% and 16.83% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored.

The EMV Cards market was valued at 6315.8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 8234.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EMV Cards.

Some Major Players of EMV Cards Market Are:

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Giesecke & Devrient

Perfect Plastic Printing

ABCorp

CPI Card

Tianyu

Goldpac

Hengbao

Watchdata Technologies

EMV Cards Market Segmentation by Types:

Contact-based EMV Cards

Contactless EMV Cards

EMV Cards Market Segmentation by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

