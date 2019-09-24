Endpoint Security Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025

Global “Endpoint Security Market” research provides a fundamental overview of the industry such as definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. Endpoint Security market report assesses markets such as development trends, competitive landscape, business opportunities, investment plans and expert opinions. The report then estimates, the market growth trends of the Endpoint Security industry till forecast to 2025. Endpoint Security economy report considers the strategic opportunities in the Endpoint Security marketplace and plans the characteristics that’ll be driving the advancement of the marketplace.

Global Endpoint Security market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Carbon Black, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab.

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated.

Panda Security

Scope of Report:

Global Endpoint Security market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Endpoint Security market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Endpoint Security market size is valued at 5,304.5 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 10,026.9 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4 during forecast period.

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) By End-Use Industry

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and public sector

Education

Transportation