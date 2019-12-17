Energy Recovery Ventilator Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global "Energy Recovery Ventilator Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Energy Recovery Ventilator industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Analysis:

Among technology types, the plate heat exchanger segment is expected to lead the energy recovery ventilator market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for plate heat exchangers from the commercial and residential sectors to manage, control, and monitor energy consumption in buildings is expected to drive the growth of the plate heat exchanger technology type segment of the energy recovery ventilator market from 2017 to 2022.

Increasing innovations in energy recovery ventilators to meet the customized ventilation requirements of various end users act as an opportunity for the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market across the globe.

The commercial application segment is expected to lead the energy recovery ventilator market from 2017 to 2022. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial application segment of the energy recovery ventilator market can be attributed to the increasing use of these ventilators in commercial and residential applications. Moreover, rise in the number of green buildings, formulation and stringent implementation of various government regulations to reduce energy consumption in buildings, and increased demand for highly efficient energy recovery ventilators across the globe are also contributing to the growth of the commercial application segment of the market.

The global Energy Recovery Ventilator market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Recovery Ventilator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Some Major Players of Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Are:

Mitsubishi Electric CorporationÂ

DaikinÂ

Panasonic CorporationÂ

LG ElectronicsÂ

Johnson ControlsÂ

Fujitsu GeneralÂ

Carrier CorporationÂ

Nortek Air SolutionsÂ

MuntersÂ

Greenheck Fan CorporationÂ

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Segmentation by Types:

Plate Heat Exchanger

Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

Rotary Heat Exchanger

Run-Around Coil

Others (Thermosiphon and Twin Tower)

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Segmentation by Applications:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Energy Recovery Ventilator Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Energy Recovery Ventilator Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

