Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Pricing Trend and Forecast 2024

Global “Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Scope of the Report:

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe.

In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is widely used in power, natural gas, oil & products and other field. The most proportion of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is power industry.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is valued at 1260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type I

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



