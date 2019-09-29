Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil & gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services.
Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- OpenLink
- FIS
- Sapient
- Accenture
- Trayport
- Allegro
- ABB
- Triple Point
- SAP
- Amphora
- Eka Software
Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market:
- Introduction of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe.
In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%.
Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is widely used in power, natural gas, oil & products and other field. The most proportion of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is power industry.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.
Market competition is intense. OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is valued at 1260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by product type and applications/end industries.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
