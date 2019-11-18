Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

COSENTINO

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Wilsonart

DowDupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Ordan

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

Falat Sang Asia Co.

Belenco Quartz Surfaces

Prestige Group

QuartzForm

CRL Stone

Stone Italiana

Equs

Diresco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Applications:

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Quality Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) and commercial Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS). Globally, the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) which accounts for nearly 60.90% of total downstream consumption of Quartz Stone in global.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. According to our forecast, the demand for Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) will slowly grow due to the increasing need for the rise of architectural decoration. This also means the new tech application may extensively change the traditional industry standard and bring more opportunities for tech-oriented companies. While some manufacturers produce particular Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) to fit the consumersâ demands.

The worldwide market for Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 14600 million US$ in 2024, from 7360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.