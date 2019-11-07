Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS)

This report studies the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market, East Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The East Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Key Players:

COSENTINO

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Wilsonart

DowDupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Ordan

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

Falat Sang Asia Co.

Belenco Quartz Surfaces

Prestige Group

QuartzForm

CRL Stone

Stone Italiana

Equs

Diresco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Types:

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Applications:

Kitchen Countertops

Facades