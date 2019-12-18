Engineered Wood Products Market 2019 Application, Manufacturers, Market Size, Share, Demand, Market Growth, Revenue, Opportunities, Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2023

About Engineered Wood Products Market Report: Engineered wood, also called composite wood, man-made wood, or manufactured board, includes a range of derivative wood products which are manufactured by binding or fixing the strands, particles, fibres, or veneers or boards of wood, together with adhesives, or other methods of fixation to form composite materials.

Top manufacturers/players: Arauco, Boise Cascade, Lowes, Roseburg, Weyerhauser

Engineered Wood Products Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Engineered Wood Products Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Engineered Wood Products Market Segment by Type:

LVL

Structural wood I-beams

Glued laminated timber (glulam)

Others Engineered Wood Products Market Segment by Applications:

Schools

Public Buildings

Large Warehouse Complexes