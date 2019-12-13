Engineering Plastics Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Engineering Plastics Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Engineering Plastics industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Engineering Plastics market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Engineering Plastics by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Engineering Plastics Market Analysis:

Engineering plastics find usage in applications such as, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, consumer appliances, industrial & machinery, packaging, and other applications (construction, medical, and so on).

The automotive & transportation application accounted for the largest share of the overall engineering plastics market and is projected to continue throughout the forecast period, both, long term and short term. Engineering plastics are used in automobile manufacturing, as these help in reducing the overall weight and further help in reducing vehicular emissions.

In 2019, the market size of Engineering Plastics is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engineering Plastics. Some Major Players of Engineering Plastics Market Are:

BASF

CovestroÂ

Celanese CorporationÂ

Dupont

Solvay

LG ChemÂ

SabicÂ

Evonik Industries

Lanxess

Mitsubishi Engineering

Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation by Types:

Automotive & transportation

Electrical & electronics

Industrial & machinery

Packaging

Consumer appliances

Other applications

Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation by Applications:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)

Polyacetals (POM)

Fluoropolymers

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Engineering Plastics create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Engineering Plastics Market in Market Study:

Engineering Plastics Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Engineering Plastics Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Engineering Plastics Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Engineering Plastics Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Engineering Plastics Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Engineering Plastics Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Engineering Plastics Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

