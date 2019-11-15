Engineering Resins Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Trends, Market Challenges, Global Key Players Forecast 2024

Global “Engineering Resins Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Engineering Resins Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

ngineering resins are a group of light weighted thermoplastic materials with enhanced properties such as rigidity, strength, impact and heat resistance, chemical stability and so on. The engineering resins market has been segmented by type and its applications in various industries. The major types of engineering resins covered under this report are polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, PVC, polycarbonate, polysulfone, polybutylene terephthalate, polyurethane, acetal, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, nylon and PET. The engineering resins market is growing at a high pace by 2023..

Engineering Resins Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DuPont

BASF

Royal DSM

Microspec Corporation

RTP Company

Dow Chemical

Lanxess

Eastman

JSR

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Ltd

Ube Industries Ltd.

KuibyshevAzot Engineering (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

William Barnet & Son

LLC

Zhangjiagang Haiyue Chemical Fiber Co.

Ltd.

Cixi Jinxing Chemical Fiber Co.

Ltd.

The Sanmar Group

Perlen Packaging

S&E Specialty Polymers

ARKEMA GROUP

PolyPacific

Hanes Supply

Inc.

Toray

Inc

DAK Americas LLC

M & G Polymers USA

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

JBF Industries

Ltd

and many more. Engineering Resins Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Engineering Resins Market can be Split into:

Polyethylene (LDPE;MDPE;HDPE;LLDPE;UHMWPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT). By Applications, the Engineering Resins Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Building and Construction