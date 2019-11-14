Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

Global “Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis
Enhanced vision system, a stand-alone thermal imaging camera that sees infrared energy emitting, or radiating, from objects and forms a real-time video image that is displayed on an MFD or dedicated video display screen. The systemâs primary benefit is improving situational awareness. At night, an EVS eliminates the visual effects of darkness, turning it into day on the display, and enabling the pilot to see and avoid clouds at night. During the day, the system enables the pilot to see through smoke, haze and smog.At present, in developed countries, the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe and Israel. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.By application, the global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market is segmented into Military Aircraft, Business Jet and Other Civil Aircraft, The application market is saturated and the Business Jet have a quick development in recent years. According to the International Air Transport Association, China will surpass the United States to become the worlds largest commercial air passenger market in the next two decades.Aircraft safety, situational awareness, and reliable operations at low visibility are factors driving the enhanced vision systems market. Whereas, high amount of investment and lengthy clearance process for upgradation of components act as some of the major restraints for the enhanced vision systems market. The Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market was valued at 210 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Enhanced Vision System (EVS).
Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
