ENT Chairs Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2024

Short Details of ENT Chairs Market Report – ENT Chairs are the special chairs of ENT. ENT Chairs consist with 3 main parts, such as the back rest, seat part and leg rest. The chairs make all the back rest, seat and leg which can up and down movements. The arms work together with the back rest and stay parallel to the ground. There is a removable cramp supports and a removable head part. ENT Chairs are covered with cleanable, waterproof material and the chair is comfortable and orthopedic designed.

Global ENT Chairs market competition by top manufacturers

Atmos Medical

Heinemann Medizintechnik

Haag Streit

Optomic

Chammed

Global Surgical

BOKEER

Mega Medical

Nagashima Medical

Arsimed Medical

Innotech Medical

Olsen

Tecnodent

UMF Medical

The market in ENT Chairs industry is not highly concentrated, there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe. The companies, like Atmos Medical and Heinemann Medizintechnik are taking a leading share in this area.

North America and Europe are the largest consumers in ENT Chairs and is expected to retain the steady growth rate during the next years. China has witnessed a major chunk in ENT Chairs in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

The worldwide market for ENT Chairs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Manual ENT Chairs

Powered ENT Chairs By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals