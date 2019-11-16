Enteric Empty Capsules Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

InternationalEnteric Empty Capsules Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of Enteric Empty Capsules Market Report – Enteric Empty Capsules is a niche type of empty capsules that can prevent the material inside destroyed in gastric area.
Global Enteric Empty Capsules market competition by top manufacturers
- Capsugel
- CapsCanada
- Suheung
- Qualicaps
- Anhui Huangshan Capsule
- Shanghai GS Capsule
- Qingdao Yiqing
- Levecaps
- ACG Associated Capsules
The Scope of the Report:
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Capsules). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Enteric Empty Capsules market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The Enteric Empty Capsules industry concentration is very high; there are only several producers in the world. The Product can be classified into gelatin type and HPMC type. There is no starch type product.
The gelatin type product are produced only in China, and used mostly in Pharmaceuticals, and also used in China domestic market. The HPMC products have debut in international market, and it came into market since 2011, when the Capsugel launched DRcaps. Then CapsCanada, Suheung and Qualicap also launch their HPMC products. The HPMC products are now only advised in dietary supplement industry, there are also has HPMC products that conforming to the pharmacopoeia rules since 2016, its price may reach 3 times high to the acid resistant HPMC products, but it is still not come into large scale production according to our interview with Capsugel.
International HPMC enteric products are now not sold in China. China products are export to mainly Americas, Asia and Europe.
The whole price of the enteric market is stable. But for the different products, the price trend is different. The gelatin type mark a down turn, while the HPMC product will have a little increasing in the next few years. The enteric HPMC price is about 25%-35% higher than the ordinary HPMC capsules, while the enteric gelatin product price is about 70-90% higher than that of gastric gelatin capsules.
The worldwide market for Enteric Empty Capsules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.6% over the next five years, will reach 94 million US$ in 2024, from 39 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Enteric Empty Capsules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
