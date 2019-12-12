Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

About Enterprise Media Gateways:

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

Enterprise Media Gateways Market Manufactures:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Avaya

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise Enterprise Media Gateways Market Applications:

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Enterprise Media Gateways market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Enterprise Media Gateways in 2016.

In the industry, Huawei profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Avaya ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 18.63% and 16.55% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Enterprise Media Gateways, including Small enterprise, Medium enterprise and large enterprise. And Medium enterprise is the main type for Enterprise Media Gateways, and the Medium enterprise reached a sales value of approximately 922.84 M USD in 2016, with 44.75% of global sales volume.

The global Enterprise Media Gateways market is valued at 2110 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2370 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Media Gateways.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.