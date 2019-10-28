Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

“Enterprise Mobility Management Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Enterprise Mobility Management industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Enterprise Mobility Management market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Enterprise Mobility Management Market:

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is the set of people, processes and technology focused on managing mobile devices, wireless networks, and other mobile computing services in a business context.

Enterprise Mobility Management solutions are increasingly being adopted in organizations across several industry verticals. The enterprise mobility management market is expected to witness a tremendous growth over the next 5 years, driven by the convergence of several factors such as expanding mobile workforce, leading to increasing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, rising security concerns, and proliferation of mobile apps, thus, the added necessity to ensure strict adherence to well-defined regulatory and compliance measures.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Mobility Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Enterprise Mobility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Mobility Management development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

IBM

Microsoft

MobileIron

Symantec

Vmware

Amtel

Citrix Systems

Good Technology

Sap

Soti

Hyper Office

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Smartphone

Laptop

Tablet

Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Applications:

Automotive

BFSI

Consumer goods and retail

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics

Telecom and IT

Travel and transportation