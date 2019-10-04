Enterprise Network Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Global “Enterprise Network Equipment Market” 2019-2025 report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various regions is also provided. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, the report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

About Enterprise Network Equipment Market:

Storage, network function, and server virtualization, along with the rising need for cloud-based provisioning of enterprise IT solutions are drastically shifting enterprise IT, networking, and communications toward technologically advanced equipment solutions. Networking equipment is used to combine, split, switch, or direct packets of information along a computer or telecommunications network. Networking equipment connects devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic. The topology of networking devices defines the network’s design or structure. Common topologies for computer networks include star, bus, ring, tree, and mesh or hybrid. Flexibility of networking devices allows enterprises to cater to a few users in small offices to several hundred users in larger offices.

Propagation of Wi-Fi is contributing significantly to the growth of enterprise WLAN equipment. Moreover, the launch of bring your own device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to enhance the industry growth. The BYOD tendency representing the concept of any device used anywhere is stimulating the requirement for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications. Furthermore, small and medium-size enterprises are investing in network equipment to make technological changes and to support their expansion goals. Rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies in enterprises is responsible for the growth of the enterprise networking equipment market. Government initiatives in developing countries are aiming at creating smart cities and enhancing technological contribution which is expected to increase the demand for enterprise networking equipment. Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Enterprise Network Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Enterprise Network Equipment.

The Leading Players Covered in Enterprise Network Equipment Market Report:

Symantec Corporation

Brocade Communications SystemsInc.

EnGenius Technologies

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

0 Enterprise NetworksInc.

Cisco SystemsInc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Enterprise Network Equipment market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Enterprise Network Equipment Market types split into:

WLAN Equipment

Ethernet Switch

Enterprise Routers

Network Security Equipment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Enterprise Network Equipment Market applications, includes:

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Enterprise Network Equipment Market Production by Regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Enterprise Network Equipment Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

