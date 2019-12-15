Enterprise Network Equipment Market Research Report includes Size, Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2025

Global “Enterprise Network Equipment Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Storage, network function, and server virtualization, along with the rising need for cloud-based provisioning of enterprise IT solutions are drastically shifting enterprise IT, networking, and communications toward technologically advanced equipment solutions. Networking equipment is used to combine, split, switch, or direct packets of information along a computer or telecommunications network. Networking equipment connects devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic. The topology of networking devices defines the networks design or structure. Common topologies for computer networks include star, bus, ring, tree, and mesh or hybrid. Flexibility of networking devices allows enterprises to cater to a few users in small offices to several hundred users in larger offices.

Propagation of Wi-Fi is contributing significantly to the growth of enterprise WLAN equipment. Moreover, the launch of bring your own device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to enhance the industry growth. The BYOD tendency representing the concept of any device used anywhere is stimulating the requirement for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications. Furthermore, small and medium-size enterprises are investing in network equipment to make technological changes and to support their expansion goals. Rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies in enterprises is responsible for the growth of the enterprise networking equipment market. Government initiatives in developing countries are aiming at creating smart cities and enhancing technological contribution which is expected to increase the demand for enterprise networking equipment. Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

