Entertainment and Media Industry:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Entertainment and Media Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Entertainment and Media Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Entertainment and Media market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Introduction

Entertainment and media industry is widely diversified and has witnessed transformation in terms of technology and applications in recent years. This transformation has led to global entertainment and media enterprises to offer innovative content and effective distribution models to stay ahead in the highly competitive market. The key players in the market are constantly developing strategies to combine high-quality content and distribute it to offer enhanced user experience in terms of content discovery and attractive prices. The industry is significantly benefitted by digital tools and platforms facilitating efficient production, distribution, and consumption of content revolutionizing the market growth.

The global entertainment and media market is expected to reach approximately USD 6,709.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on type and application.

By type, the market has been segmented into book & magazine, films and theatrical, social media, music, animation, video games, outdoor advertising, radio and broadcasting, amusement park/facilities, sports, toys, and art. The media and entertainment industry is changing at a rapid pace due to the proliferation of smart and connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs and increased adoption of the Internet. The global entertainment and media market, by type, has been segmented into films and theatrical, music, social media, animation, video games, sports, art, amusement park/ facilities, radio & broadcasting, book & magazines, toys, and outdoor advertising. The books and magazine segment dominated global entertainment and media market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period of 2019Ã¢â¬â2030. However, the video games segment is expected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 14.95% during the forecast period of 2019Ã¢â¬â2030

By application, the market has been bifurcated as wired and wireless. Both wired and wireless applications use channels for data transmission between transmitters and receivers. The wired medium uses cables for transmission, whereas the wireless medium uses frequency spectrum such as radio waves and microwaves. Wired and wireless connectivity is used in devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, televisions, and gaming consoles for media and entertainment purposes. The wired segment dominated the global entertainment and media market by application in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period of 2019Ã¢â¬â2030. However, the wireless segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of the Entertainment and Media Market include Baidu Inc. (China), News Corporation (US), Advance Publications, Inc. (US), iHeartMedia, Inc. (US), Discovery, Communication Inc. (US), Grupo Globo (Brazil), Warner Media, LLC (US), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Comcast Corporation (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA (Bertelsmann) (Germany), Viacom, Inc. (US), CBS Corporation (US), and The Walt Disney Company (US) among others.

Global Entertainment and Media Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2024

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global media and entertainment market

To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

To analyze the entertainment and media market based on value chain and Porters five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countriesÃ¢â¬âNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the media and entertainment market

Target Audience

Television companies

Managed service providers and middleware companies

Gaming companies

Advertising and marketing

Amusement park

Sports companies

Investors

Key Findings

The global entertainment and media market is expected to reach USD 6,709.4 billion by 2030

By type, the books & magazines segment dominated the market, generating the higher revenue of USD 345.5 billion in 2018; it is projected to be the leading segment in the future, registering a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period.

By application, the wired segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of 1,327.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global media and entertainment market, followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of Entertainment and Media MarketEntertainment and Media MarketEstimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the global entertainment and media market due to the presence of various key players in the region such as Comcast Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Warner Media LLC, Viacom Inc., Time Inc., and others. The region is a global hub for media and entertainment offerings that include film and television, music, social media, sports, arts, theater, video games, and publishing. Furthermore, the American Film Industry, also known as Hollywood, generates billions of dollars of revenue every year which contributes to the market growth in this region. The media and entertainment industry also generates revenue from strong news broadcasting services offered by various enterprises in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Consumers are widely adopting smartphones, smart devices such as digital assistants, smart speakers, and internet for entertainment purpose. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market due the growth of entertainment and media market in this region is the presence of major media providers and large population in the countries such as India and China demanding high-quality media content

The report on the entertainment and media market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

oUS

oCanada

oMexico

Europe

oGermany

oUK

oFrance

oItaly

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oSouth Korea

oIndia

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

oMiddle East & Africa

oLatin America

Entertainment and Media Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Entertainment and Media Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Entertainment and Media market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Entertainment and Media market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Entertainment and Media market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Entertainment and Media market

To analyze opportunities in the Entertainment and Media market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Entertainment and Media market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Entertainment and Media Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Entertainment and Media trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Entertainment and Media Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Entertainment and Media Market

Entertainment and Media Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Entertainment and Media Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Entertainment and Media Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Entertainment and Media Market competitors.

