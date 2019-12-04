Entertainment Robots Market Size, Share 2019–Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

“Entertainment Robots Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12319119

Secondly, global Entertainment Robots Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Entertainment Robots market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

The global entertainment robots market is growing due to developments in artificial intelligence technology, increasing demand for animatronic robots, and rapid growth of the aging population. However, high initial costs are expected to hamper market growth in the coming years. Entertainment robots are specifically designed for leisure purposes. These robots can interact with people by singing, dancing, and narrating stories. Aibo, Poo-Chi, Bo-Wow, iDOG, Gupi, Teksta, and i-Cybie are some of the entertainment robots gaining popularity.

The global entertainment robots market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.71 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.06% from 2018 to 2023.

The market has been segmented based on product, end user, and region.

By product, the market has been broadly classified as robot toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets. The robot toys segment is expected to lead the global entertainment robots market owing to the high demand for robot toys for children. The educational robot segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for educational robots by trainers, educational institutes, and parents as they aid in creative problem-solving, critical thinking, reasoning, and innovative learning.

The global entertainment robots market has been divided, by end user, into media, education, retail, and others. The media segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. The media industry has started using robots such as the Blue Man Group robot and the Walt Disney World robot to entertain people. Furthermore, the adoption of colorful and informative robots to attract crowds at amusement parks, shopping malls, and trade fairs is fueling the growth of the media segment of the entertainment robots market. The education segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of entertainment robots in preschools. The robots are used as tools to build real environments for children to interact with, which helps in improving problem-solving skills, teamwork, and creativity.

Key Players

The key players in the global entertainment robots market are Kuka AG (Germany), Hasbro, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Mattel, Inc. (US), Sphero (US), Blue Frog Robotics (France), Modular Robotics Inc. (US), Robobuilder Co., Ltd (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), and LEGO (Denmark).

Global Entertainment Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017Ã¢â¬â2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the entertainment robots market

To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

To analyze the entertainment robots market based on Porters Five Forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main regions and their countriesÃ¢â¬âNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product, and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development in the entertainment robots market

Target Audience

Research organizations

Original equipment manufacturers

Technology investors

Software/application providers

Sensor manufacturers

Robot manufacturers

Government organizations

Research/consultancy firms

Key Findings

The global entertainment robots market is expected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2023.

The robot toys product segment led the market in 2017 with a value of USD 784.27 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 22.47% during the forecast period. The educational robots segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.45%

By end-user, the media industry is leading the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 635.74 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.76% during the review period. The education industry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 25.82%

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest during the assessment period, followed by North America.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Entertainment Robots Market, Estimation and Forecast

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing entertainment robots market at the highest CAGR of 23.78% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to advancements in camera and sensor technology. China is a prominent market owing to significant investments in the research and development of entertainment robots expected during the forecast period. The North American is the second-largest market for entertainment robots due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and cognitive computing and a wide range of applications for robots in the entertainment industry.

Ã¢â¬Æ

The report on the global entertainment robots market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12319119

Entertainment Robots Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Entertainment Robots Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Entertainment Robots market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Entertainment Robots market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Entertainment Robots market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Entertainment Robots market

To analyze opportunities in the Entertainment Robots market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Entertainment Robots market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Purchase this report (Price 4450 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12319119

Entertainment Robots Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Entertainment Robots trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Entertainment Robots Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Entertainment Robots Market

Entertainment Robots Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Entertainment Robots Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Entertainment Robots Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Entertainment Robots Market competitors.

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12319119#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Oat Drinks Market Share, Size 2019 Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

Manual Socket Wrench Market Share,Size 2019 Global Industry Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data, Strategic Initiatives, Competitors, Industry Peers, News and significant Growth With Regional Trends By Forecast 2023

Construction Lasers Market Share, Size 2019 Global Industry Trends, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025 Analysis

Decorative Concrete Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2026

Autoinjectors Market Size, Share 2019 Global Growth, New Updates, Trends, Industry Expansion, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by Market Reports World till 2023