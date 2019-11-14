Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Key Manufacturers, Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) industry.

Geographically, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Repot:

R&D Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD Biosciences

ZEUS Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

ALPCO

Enzo Life Sciences

BioMÃ©rieux

EMD Millipore

BioLegend

LOEWE Biochemica

Shenzhen YHLO Biotech

About Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): ELISAs (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) are routinely used for the qualitative and quantitative assessment of cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, phosphorylated targets, immunoglobulins and other immunological markers. Detection and quantitation of protein analytes from various biological samplesâserum, plasma, cell culture supernatants and cell lysatesâindicate a multitude of biological and pathological events. ELISAs have proven to be valuable tools in drug development as they are commonly used for biomarker profiling of disease vs. normal states, as well as toxicity profiling. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Industry report begins with a basic Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Types:

ELISA Sets

ELISA Kits Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Applications:

ELISA in HIV

ELISA in West Nile Virus

Detecting Antigens or Antibodies

What are the key factors driving the global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)?

Who are the key manufacturers in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market? Scope of Report:

The global average price of ELISA is in the decreasing trend, from 211 USD /Unit in 2011 to 196 USD/ Unit in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

the classification of ELISA includes ELISA Sets ELISA Kits, and the proportion of ELISA Kits in 2015 is about 61%.ELISA is widely used in IVD testing field.

USA is the largest supplier of ELISA, with a production market share nearly 48% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of ELISA, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.

North america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. China is the worlds largest import country.

market competition is not intense. R&D Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.