Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Key Manufacturers, Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) industry.

Geographically, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Repot:

  • R&D Systems
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • BD Biosciences
  • ZEUS Scientific
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • ALPCO
  • Enzo Life Sciences
  • BioMÃ©rieux
  • EMD Millipore
  • BioLegend
  • LOEWE Biochemica
  • Shenzhen YHLO Biotech

  • About Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA):

    ELISAs (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) are routinely used for the qualitative and quantitative assessment of cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, phosphorylated targets, immunoglobulins and other immunological markers. Detection and quantitation of protein analytes from various biological samplesâserum, plasma, cell culture supernatants and cell lysatesâindicate a multitude of biological and pathological events. ELISAs have proven to be valuable tools in drug development as they are commonly used for biomarker profiling of disease vs. normal states, as well as toxicity profiling.

    Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Industry report begins with a basic Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Types:

  • ELISA Sets
  • ELISA Kits

    Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Applications:

  • ELISA in HIV
  • ELISA in West Nile Virus
  • Detecting Antigens or Antibodies
  • Biodefense

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of ELISA is in the decreasing trend, from 211 USD /Unit in 2011 to 196 USD/ Unit in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • the classification of ELISA includes ELISA Sets ELISA Kits, and the proportion of ELISA Kits in 2015 is about 61%.ELISA is widely used in IVD testing field.
  • USA is the largest supplier of ELISA, with a production market share nearly 48% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of ELISA, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.
  • North america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. China is the worlds largest import country.
  • market competition is not intense. R&D Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market major leading market players in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Industry report also includes Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Upstream raw materials and Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 121

    1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

