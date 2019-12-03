 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Global "Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market" report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

Top Key Manufacturers in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market:

  • Abcam
  • BD
  • bioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

    Know About Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market: 

    Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is mainly used to measure antibodies, antigens, proteins, and glycoproteins in biological samples.Hospitals and diagnostic centers were the major end-users to the ELISA test market. The demand ELISA testing in this end-user segment is mainly due to factors such as the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and the rising number of patient visits to hospitals.Our analysts have predicted that due to advancements in the adoption of diagnostic equipment, the Americas will be the major contributor to the ELISA test market growth during the next few years.In 2018, the global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
  • Research Laboratories

    Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market by Types:

  • Sandwich ELISA
  • Indirect ELISA
  • Multiple and Portable ELISA
  • Competitive ELISA

    Regions covered in the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

