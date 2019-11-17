Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2024

“Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market Report – Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE, also spelled eosinophilic oesophagitis), also known as allergic oesophagitis, is an allergic inflammatory condition of the esophagus that involves eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms are swallowing difficulty, food impaction, vomiting, and heartburn.Eosinophilic esophagitis was first described in children but also occurs in adults. The condition is not well understood, but food allergy may play a significant role. The treatment may consist of removal of known or suspected triggers and medication to suppress the immune response.This report studies the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market.

Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug market competition by top manufacturers

AstraZeneca

GSK

Bayer

Adare Pharmaceuticals

DBV Technologies

Dr. Falk Pharma

Quorum Innovations

Shire

Calypso

Celgene

Regeneron



The Scope of the Report:

The classification of eosinophilic esophagitis drug includes budesonide, fluticasone and other types, and the proportion of budesonide in 2017 is about 52%.

North America is the largest consumption region of eosinophilic esophagitis drug, with a sales market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption region of eosinophilic esophagitis drug, enjoying Sales market share nearly 29% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. AstraZeneca, GSK, Bayer are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Budesonide

Fluticasone

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Clinics