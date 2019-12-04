 Press "Enter" to skip to content

EPDM Market 2023 Manufacturers, Drivers, Opportunities, Limitations, Forecast and Analysis by Types and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

EPDM

EPDM Market report 2019 to 2023 delivers the latest industry data and business future trends, letting you to recognize the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The EPDM report lists the top competitors and delivers the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key aspects influencing the market. The EPDM market has been segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the manufacturing process, the EPDM market was led by growth process as it is the widely adopted process by the manufacturer.

About EPDM: EPDM is classified as a synthetic rubber as well as an elastomer, which is used in various applications including general and specialty purposes.

The EPDM report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • Lanxess
  • ExxonMobil
  • DOW
  • SK Chemical
  • JSR/Kumho
  • Sumitomo
  • Lion Elastomers
  • MITSUI
  • PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • SABIC
  • Eni (Polimeri Europa)
  • SSME
  • Jilin Xingyun Chemical … and more.

    EPDM Market Regional Analysis:

    North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

    The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Solution Polymerization
  • Suspension Polymerization

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of EPDM for each application, including-

  • Automotive Industry
  • Building & Construction
  • Wires & Cables
  • â¦â¦

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EPDM: – History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2023.

    The main objectives of EPDM report are to analyse and research the global EPDM capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key EPDM manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years; To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and so on.

    Detailed TOC of Global EPDM Market Research Report 2019-2023: Table of Contents

    Part I EPDM Industry Overview

    Chapter One EPDM Industry Overview

    1.1 EPDM Definition

    1.2 EPDM Classification Analysis

    1.3 EPDM Application Analysis

    1.4 EPDM Industry Chain Structure Analysis

    1.5 EPDM Industry Development Overview

    1.6 EPDM Global Market Comparison Analysis

    Chapter Two EPDM Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

    2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

    2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

    …..

    Part V EPDM Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

    Chapter Fifteen EPDM Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

    15.1 EPDM Marketing Channels Status

    15.2 EPDM Marketing Channels Characteristic

    15.3 EPDM Marketing Channels Development Trend

    15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

    15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

    Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

    16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

    16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

    Chapter Seventeen EPDM New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

    17.1 EPDM Market Analysis

    17.2 EPDM Project SWOT Analysis

    17.3 EPDM New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

     

    Part VI Global EPDM Industry Conclusions

    Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global EPDM Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

    18.1 2014-2019 EPDM Production Overview

    18.2 2014-2019 EPDM Production Market Share Analysis

    18.3 2014-2019 EPDM Demand Overview

    18.4 2014-2019 EPDM Supply Demand and Shortage

    18.5 2014-2019 EPDM Import Export Consumption

    18.6 2014-2019 EPDM Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    Chapter Nineteen Global EPDM Industry Development Trend

    19.1 2019-2023 EPDM Production Overview

    19.2 2019-2023 EPDM Production Market Share Analysis

    19.3 2019-2023 EPDM Demand Overview

    19.4 2019-2023 EPDM Supply Demand and Shortage

    19.5 2019-2023 EPDM Import Export Consumption

    19.6 2019-2023 EPDM Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    ….

