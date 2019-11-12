Epileptic Seizure Monitor Alarm System Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Empatica

Emfit

Alert-it

Vahlkamp

Danish Care

Medpage

Brain Sentinel

Hipass Design

Smart Monitor

Epileptic Seizure Monitor Alarm System is a seizure-detection system that can be used long-term and in home situations for early intervention and prevention of seizure related side effects including SUDEP (sudden unexpected death in epileptic patients).

Bed Sensor

Wearable Devices

Online

The classification of epileptic seizure monitor alarm system includes bed sensor, wearable devices and others, and the proportion of bed sensor in 2017 is about 47%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Epileptic seizure monitor alarm system is widely sold through online and offline. The most proportion of epileptic seizure monitor alarm system is sold through offline, and the proportion in 2017 is about 81%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of epileptic seizure monitor alarm system, with a production market share nearly 79% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of epileptic seizure monitor alarm system, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Epileptic Seizure Monitor Alarm System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.1% over the next five years, will reach 25 million US$ in 2024, from 9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.