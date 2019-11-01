Epoxy Active Diluent Market by size, Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis 2019-2024

Global “Epoxy Active Diluent Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Epoxy Active Diluent market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Epoxy Active Diluent

Epoxy active diluent is a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. Epoxy active diluent reduces the viscosity of the epoxy formulations system, participates in the curing reaction of the epoxy resin while improving the performance of the cured product, and then become the part of cured epoxy resin. Common diluents include: BGE, AGE, PGE, CGE, DGE, PEGGE, and GGE.

Epoxy Active Diluent Market Key Players:

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Hexion

Aditya Birla Chemicals

SACHEM

EMS-GRILTECH

Atul Ltd

Air Products

Kukdo

Leuna Harze

Adeka

Arkema

King Industries

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Arnette Polymers

Yuvraj Chemicals

Cardolite

Royce

Emerald Performance Materials

Hengyuan Chemical

Hubei Green Home Chemical

Fujian Zhongke Hongye

Shanghai Resin

Wuxi Guangming

Hubei Phoenix Chemical Global Epoxy Active Diluent market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Epoxy Active Diluent has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Epoxy Active Diluent in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Epoxy Active Diluent Market Types:

Monofunctional Type

Bifunctional Type

Other Epoxy Active Diluent Market Applications:

Coating

Adhesive

Electrical and Electronic Materials

Engineering Plastic

Epoxy active diluent refers to a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. It contains monofunctional type, bifunctional type and other. Monofunctional Type is the main product type, with the share of 57.35% in 2016. The bifunctional type accounted for 38.15% at that time.

Epoxy active diluent has wide application in coating, adhesive, electrical and electronic materials and engineering plastic. Coating is the main driving force for the epoxy active diluent industry and it accounted for 50.51% in 2016. Electrical and electronic materials is the second largest application, with the share of 21.18% then.

The epoxy active diluent consumption in 2016 will reach about 305539 MT from about 256304 MT in 2012 with a CARG of 4.49%.

The worldwide market for Epoxy Active Diluent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2024, from 1050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Epoxy Active Diluent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.