Epoxy Active Diluent Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Epoxy Active Diluent Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Epoxy Active Diluent market size.

About Epoxy Active Diluent:

Epoxy active diluent is a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. Epoxy active diluent reduces the viscosity of the epoxy formulations system, participates in the curing reaction of the epoxy resin while improving the performance of the cured product, and then become the part of cured epoxy resin. Common diluents include: BGE, AGE, PGE, CGE, DGE, PEGGE, and GGE.

Top Key Players of Epoxy Active Diluent Market:

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Hexion

Aditya Birla Chemicals

SACHEM

EMS-GRILTECH

Atul Ltd

Air Products

Kukdo

Leuna Harze

Adeka

Arkema

King Industries

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Arnette Polymers

Yuvraj Chemicals

Cardolite

Royce

Emerald Performance Materials

Hengyuan Chemical

Hubei Green Home Chemical

Fujian Zhongke Hongye

Shanghai Resin

Wuxi Guangming

Hubei Phoenix Chemical

Monofunctional Type

Bifunctional Type

Other Major Applications covered in the Epoxy Active Diluent Market report are:

Coating

Adhesive

Electrical and Electronic Materials

Engineering Plastic

Other Scope of Epoxy Active Diluent Market:

Epoxy active diluent refers to a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. It contains monofunctional type, bifunctional type and other. Monofunctional Type is the main product type, with the share of 57.35% in 2016. The bifunctional type accounted for 38.15% at that time.

Epoxy active diluent has wide application in coating, adhesive, electrical and electronic materials and engineering plastic. Coating is the main driving force for the epoxy active diluent industry and it accounted for 50.51% in 2016. Electrical and electronic materials is the second largest application, with the share of 21.18% then.

The epoxy active diluent consumption in 2016 will reach about 305539 MT from about 256304 MT in 2012 with a CARG of 4.49%.

The worldwide market for Epoxy Active Diluent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2024, from 1050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Epoxy Active Diluent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.