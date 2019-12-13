 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Epoxy Active Diluent Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Epoxy Active Diluent

GlobalEpoxy Active Diluent Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Epoxy Active Diluent market size.

About Epoxy Active Diluent:

Epoxy active diluent is a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. Epoxy active diluent reduces the viscosity of the epoxy formulations system, participates in the curing reaction of the epoxy resin while improving the performance of the cured product, and then become the part of cured epoxy resin. Common diluents include: BGE, AGE, PGE, CGE, DGE, PEGGE, and GGE.

Top Key Players of Epoxy Active Diluent Market:

  • Dow Chemical
  • Huntsman
  • Hexion
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • SACHEM
  • EMS-GRILTECH
  • Atul Ltd
  • Air Products
  • Kukdo
  • Leuna Harze
  • Adeka
  • Arkema
  • King Industries
  • Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo
  • Arnette Polymers
  • Yuvraj Chemicals
  • Cardolite
  • Royce
  • Emerald Performance Materials
  • Hengyuan Chemical
  • Hubei Green Home Chemical
  • Fujian Zhongke Hongye
  • Shanghai Resin
  • Wuxi Guangming
  • Hubei Phoenix Chemical

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14056865     

    Major Types covered in the Epoxy Active Diluent Market report are:

  • Monofunctional Type
  • Bifunctional Type
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Epoxy Active Diluent Market report are:

  • Coating
  • Adhesive
  • Electrical and Electronic Materials
  • Engineering Plastic
  • Other

    Scope of Epoxy Active Diluent Market:

  • Epoxy active diluent refers to a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. It contains monofunctional type, bifunctional type and other. Monofunctional Type is the main product type, with the share of 57.35% in 2016. The bifunctional type accounted for 38.15% at that time.
  • Epoxy active diluent has wide application in coating, adhesive, electrical and electronic materials and engineering plastic. Coating is the main driving force for the epoxy active diluent industry and it accounted for 50.51% in 2016. Electrical and electronic materials is the second largest application, with the share of 21.18% then.
  • The epoxy active diluent consumption in 2016 will reach about 305539 MT from about 256304 MT in 2012 with a CARG of 4.49%.
  • The worldwide market for Epoxy Active Diluent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2024, from 1050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Epoxy Active Diluent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14056865    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Epoxy Active Diluent product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Epoxy Active Diluent, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Epoxy Active Diluent in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Epoxy Active Diluent competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Epoxy Active Diluent breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Epoxy Active Diluent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Epoxy Active Diluent sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Epoxy Active Diluent Market Report pages: 137

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14056865  

    1 Epoxy Active Diluent Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Epoxy Active Diluent by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Epoxy Active Diluent Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Epoxy Active Diluent Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Epoxy Active Diluent Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Epoxy Active Diluent Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Epoxy Active Diluent Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Epoxy Active Diluent Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Epoxy Active Diluent Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Epoxy Active Diluent Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Modern Furniture Market 2019 by Size, Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

    Saponin Market 2019 â Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

    Aerospace Engineering Services in Airlines Market 2019: by Manufacturers, Type, Size, Application, Regions and Market Growth to 2030

    CD34(Antibody) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast Researchâs 2025

    Ionic Hairbrush Market 2019 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.