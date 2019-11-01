Epoxy Molding Compounds Market by Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors 2019-2024

Global “Epoxy Molding Compounds Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Epoxy Molding Compounds including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Epoxy Molding Compounds investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Epoxy Molding Compounds:

EMC (Epoxy Molding Compound) is a semi-conductor encapsulant which is used in most products where semi-conductors are applied, such as general home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators and TVs, industrial devices and vehicles. With the development of IT technology and the development of electronic products based on modern technologies, the global semi-conductor market is expanding and the EMC demand is increasing.

Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Key Players:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Hitachi Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Hysol Huawei Electronics

Panasonic

Kyocera

KCC

Samsung SDI

Eternal Materials

Jiangsu zhongpeng new material

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hexion

Nepes

Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material

HHCK

Scienchem

Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material Epoxy Molding Compounds market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Epoxy Molding Compounds has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Types:

Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

Green Epoxy Molding Compound Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Applications:

Semiconductor Encapsulation

Electronic Components Scope of the Report:

The global Epoxy Molding Compounds industry has a high market concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Japan, China and Korea, such as Sumitomo Bakelite, Hitachi Chemical, Chang Chun Group and KCC.

The global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds increases from 228.37 K MT in 2017 to 327.15 K MT in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.60%. In 2017, the global Epoxy Molding Compounds consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 88.01% of global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds.

The worldwide market for Epoxy Molding Compounds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Epoxy Molding Compounds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.