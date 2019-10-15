Epoxy Novolac Resins Market: Driven Increasing Demand and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2024

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Epoxy Novolac Resins Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Epoxy Novolac Resins industry.

Phenolic epoxy resin is also known as F-type epoxy resin. In an acidic medium, phenol is reacted with formaldehyde to obtain a novolac resin, which is then obtained by polycondensation of excess propylene oxide in the presence of sodium hydroxide. The epoxy group has high epoxy resin content, high viscosity, high crosslink density of the product after curing, and the fiber reinforced plastic has good physical and mechanical properties. Heat resistance is higher than E type epoxy resin. Mainly used in the production of various structural parts, electrical components and so on.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Epoxy Novolac Resins market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Huntsman Corporation

Hexion

Sinopec

Nan Ya

Aditya Birla Chemicals and many more Scope of the Report:

The phenolic epoxy resin is obtained by reacting a linear phenolic resin (Novolac) with epichlorohydrin as a raw material in the presence of NaOH.

The worldwide market for Epoxy Novolac Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins

Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

OtherMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CCL

High Temperature Resistant Adhesive

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin

PCB Ink

Coating