Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market 2019 provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

The report Global “ Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market ” 2019 Research highlights key dynamics of Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Details Of Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Report – Epoxy phenol novolac (EPN) resins contain more than two epoxy groups per molecule and are therefore described as multifunctional epoxy resins. In other words they are polyepoxides obtained by reacting a phenolic novolac resin with epichlorohydrin. When cured, they provide a high cross-link density due to the increased epoxy functionality.Typically, EPN resins are used in high temperature resistant adhesives, corrosion resistant marine coatings, maintenance coatings, industrial coatings, tank linings, pipe coatings, primers in automotive, coil & appliances, manufacturing of epoxy vinyl esters, etc.

Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac market competition by top manufacturers

Huntsman

GP Chemicals

Aditya Birla Group

DOW

Hexion Inc.

DIC

Momentive

Emerald Performance Materials

Kukdo Chemical Industry

CORCHEM

A&C Catalysts

NanYa Plastics

BlueStar

SanMu Group

SINOPEC

Scope of the Report:

In 2014, US is the largest epoxy phenol novolac production area in the world, accounting for 42.33% of global production with an average annual growth rate of 5.07%. Asia (Except China) is second, producing 22804 MT (22.51% share).

The epoxy phenol novolac is mainly used in the adhesives, protective coatings, composite materials industries, etc. US is the main consumption market share of epoxy phenol novolac which holds 32.22% in 2014. China is the second consumption while China mainly relies on importing from Thailand, US, EU, etc. In recent years, the China consumption volume market share is gradually increasing from 26.59% in 2010 to 28.74% in 2014.

The worldwide market for Epoxy Phenol Novolac is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Epoxy Phenol Novolac in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Phenol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

O-Cresol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

Bisphenol A Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adhesives

Protective Coatings

Composite Materials

Others

