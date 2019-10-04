Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market 2019 Report Aims To Outline and Forecast , Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2024

Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Epoxy Phenol Novolac investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Report – Epoxy phenol novolac (EPN) resins contain more than two epoxy groups per molecule and are therefore described as multifunctional epoxy resins. In other words they are polyepoxides obtained by reacting a phenolic novolac resin with epichlorohydrin. When cured, they provide a high cross-link density due to the increased epoxy functionality.Typically, EPN resins are used in high temperature resistant adhesives, corrosion resistant marine coatings, maintenance coatings, industrial coatings, tank linings, pipe coatings, primers in automotive, coil & appliances, manufacturing of epoxy vinyl esters, etc.

Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac market competition by top manufacturers

Huntsman

GP Chemicals

Aditya Birla Group

DOW

Hexion Inc.

DIC

Momentive

Emerald Performance Materials

Kukdo Chemical Industry

CORCHEM

A&C Catalysts

NanYa Plastics

BlueStar

SanMu Group

SINOPEC

In 2014, US is the largest epoxy phenol novolac production area in the world, accounting for 42.33% of global production with an average annual growth rate of 5.07%. Asia (Except China) is second, producing 22804 MT (22.51% share).

The epoxy phenol novolac is mainly used in the adhesives, protective coatings, composite materials industries, etc. US is the main consumption market share of epoxy phenol novolac which holds 32.22% in 2014. China is the second consumption while China mainly relies on importing from Thailand, US, EU, etc. In recent years, the China consumption volume market share is gradually increasing from 26.59% in 2010 to 28.74% in 2014.

The worldwide market for Epoxy Phenol Novolac is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Epoxy Phenol Novolac in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Phenol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

O-Cresol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

Bisphenol A Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adhesives

Protective Coatings

Composite Materials

Others

Table of Contents

1 Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxy Phenol Novolac

1.2 Classification of Epoxy Phenol Novolac by Types

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Epoxy Phenol Novolac Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Epoxy Phenol Novolac Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Epoxy Phenol Novolac Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Epoxy Phenol Novolac Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Epoxy Phenol Novolac Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Epoxy Phenol Novolac (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Epoxy Phenol Novolac Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Epoxy Phenol Novolac Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

