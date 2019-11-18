Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Global “Epoxy Phenol Novolac market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Epoxy Phenol Novolac market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Epoxy Phenol Novolac basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Epoxy phenol novolac (EPN) resins contain more than two epoxy groups per molecule and are therefore described as multifunctional epoxy resins. In other words they are polyepoxides obtained by reacting a phenolic novolac resin with epichlorohydrin. When cured, they provide a high cross-link density due to the increased epoxy functionality.Typically, EPN resins are used in high temperature resistant adhesives, corrosion resistant marine coatings, maintenance coatings, industrial coatings, tank linings, pipe coatings, primers in automotive, coil & appliances, manufacturing of epoxy vinyl esters, etc..

Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Huntsman

GP Chemicals

Aditya Birla Group

DOW

Hexion Inc.

DIC

Momentive

Emerald Performance Materials

Kukdo Chemical Industry

CORCHEM

A&C Catalysts

NanYa Plastics

BlueStar

SanMu Group

SINOPEC and many more. Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market can be Split into:

Phenol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

O-Cresol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

Bisphenol A Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac. By Applications, the Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market can be Split into:

Adhesives

Protective Coatings

Composite Materials