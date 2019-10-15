eReader Market Key Success Factors and Market Overview Forecast through 2024

Global eReader Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. eReader Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in eReader industry. eReader Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.

Key Players Analysis: eReader market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share.

Amazon

Sony

Barnes&Noble

PocketBook

Kobo(Rakuten) and many more Scope of eReader Report:

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 72.42% in 2011 and 68.48% in 2015 with a decrease of 3.94%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 13.86% and 7.82% in 2015.

China was the largest production region with a market share of 62.48% in 2011 and 67.11% in 2015 with an increase of 4.62%. Taiwan (One province of China) ranked the second on this item with the market share of 17.83% in 2011 and 11.90% in 2015.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 75% market share of the e-reader market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three vendors are Amazon, Kobo and PocketBook. They respectively with global production market share as 53.30%, 13.11%, and 9.02% in 2015. Amazon is an oligopoly of the enterprise in the e-reader market, with the market share of 43.60 in 2011 and 53.30 in 2015.

The e-reader market has been decreased in accordance with the smart phone and tablets development, and also, the content and channel problem need to be solved. What is more, in some emerging countries, the copyright issues, intellectual property issues are also the barriers of the development of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the vendors are had better establish a complete industrial ecology, improve the entire industry chain, including the content provider, content integrator, telecom operators, third-party payment and so on. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.The worldwide market for eReader is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -12.7% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

eReader Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. eReader Market Segment by Type, covers:

E-ink

LCD eReader Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Ages 13-17

Ages 18-24

Ages 25-34

Ages 35-44

Ages 45-54