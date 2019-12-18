Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Analysis:

Erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence, is a type of sexual dysfunction characterized by the inability to develop or maintain an erection of the penis during sexual activity. Erectile dysfunction can have psychological consequences as it can be tied to relationship difficulties and self-image.

North America held the largest share of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market in 2017. The U.S. is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, and accounts for about 94% of the market in North America. The erectile dysfunction drugs market in the U.S. is driven by the availability of recognized branded formulations such as Viagra (sildenafil citrate), Cialis (tadalafil), and Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil). However, the looming patent expiries of these branded drugs in the near future are expected to slightly alter this scenario by the end of the forecast period.

The global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Erectile Dysfunction Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Some Major Players of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Are:

Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd.

Bayer AG

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Vivus, Inc.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segmentation by Types:

Viagra (sildenafil citrate)

Cialis (tadalafil)

Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil)

Stendra/Spedra (avanafil)

Zydena (udenafil)

Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)

Others

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce