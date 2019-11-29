Erucamide Market 2019-2024 by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

About of Erucamide:

Erucamide, unsaturated long chain carboxylic acid amide (22:1 n-9), is used as a slip agent, anti-fogging or lubricant for plastic films (polyolefin) which can be used in food packing material. It is used as a dispersant in printing and dying. It is used in paper and textile industry for water-proof as well as corrosion inhibitor in oil wells. It is used for the synthesis of organic chemicals and surfactants used in detergent, ore floating agent, fabric softener, anti-static agent, germicide, insecticide, emulsifier, anti-caking agent, lubricant and water treatment agent.

Erucamide Market Manufactures:

Croda Sipo

Tianyu Oleochemical

Nipo Fine Chemical

Weike Axunge Chemistry

Alinda Chemical

Zhilian Suhua

BELIKE Chemical

Changsha Hengchang

Huayi Plastics Auxiliary Major Classification:

High Purity Erucamide

General Erucamide Major Applications:

Plastics Industry

Ink and Paint Industry

Rubber Industry

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

First, China erucamide industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than ten manufacturers in China

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and India. In China, the manufacturers mainly distribute in Jiangxi, Shandong and Sichuan province. Croda Sipo, Tianyu Oleochemical, Nipo Fine Chemical, Weike Axunge Chemistry, Alinda Chemical, Zhilian Suhua, BELIKE Chemical, Changsha Hengchang and Huayi Plastics Auxiliary are the key players in China local market.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.

