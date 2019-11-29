 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Erucamide Market 2019-2024 by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

November 29, 2019

Erucamide

Global “Erucamide Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Erucamide Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Erucamide:

Erucamide, unsaturated long chain carboxylic acid amide (22:1 n-9), is used as a slip agent, anti-fogging or lubricant for plastic films (polyolefin) which can be used in food packing material. It is used as a dispersant in printing and dying. It is used in paper and textile industry for water-proof as well as corrosion inhibitor in oil wells. It is used for the synthesis of organic chemicals and surfactants used in detergent, ore floating agent, fabric softener, anti-static agent, germicide, insecticide, emulsifier, anti-caking agent, lubricant and water treatment agent.

Erucamide Market Manufactures: 

  • Croda Sipo
  • Tianyu Oleochemical
  • Nipo Fine Chemical
  • Weike Axunge Chemistry
  • Alinda Chemical
  • Zhilian Suhua
  • BELIKE Chemical
  • Changsha Hengchang
  • Huayi Plastics Auxiliary

    Major Classification:

  • High Purity Erucamide
  • General Erucamide

    Major Applications:

  • Plastics Industry
  • Ink and Paint Industry
  • Rubber Industry
  • Other Industry

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • First, China erucamide industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than ten manufacturers in China
  • In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and India. In China, the manufacturers mainly distribute in Jiangxi, Shandong and Sichuan province. Croda Sipo, Tianyu Oleochemical, Nipo Fine Chemical, Weike Axunge Chemistry, Alinda Chemical, Zhilian Suhua, BELIKE Chemical, Changsha Hengchang and Huayi Plastics Auxiliary are the key players in China local market.
  • Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.
  • The worldwide market for Erucamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Erucamide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

