 Press "Enter" to skip to content

ESD-Safe Mats Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

ESD-Safe Mats

Global “ESD-Safe Mats Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the ESD-Safe Mats in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. ESD-Safe Mats Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877636

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Desco (SCS)
  • RS Pro
  • COBA Europe
  • Hozan
  • ACL Staticide Inc
  • Bertech
  • Achilles Industrial Materials
  • Hakko
  • Superior Manufacturing Group
  • Ranco Industries
  • Cleansem
  • SDM Technologies
  • Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology
  • Henyer Rubber
  • Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic

  • The report provides a basic overview of the ESD-Safe Mats industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    ESD-Safe Mats Market Types:

  • Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats
  • Rubber ESD-Safe Mats
  • PVC ESD-Safe Mats
  • Others (e.g. Amino Resin ESD-Safe Mats; Glass-filled Polyester ESD-Safe Mats etc)

    ESD-Safe Mats Market Applications:

  • Table
  • Bench
  • Floor
  • Monitor
  • Others

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877636

    Finally, the ESD-Safe Mats market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the ESD-Safe Mats market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The ESD-Safe Mats market is a mature market and develops steadily in the past few years, and it will keep a stable development trend in the next five years.
  • Presently, the rubber ESD-Safe Mats and Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats are dominating the market, and they will still keep the market position in the following few years.
  • In terms of the market competition, it is in imperfect competition market and dominated by few giants, like Desco(SCS), RS Pro and COBA Europe etc.; and the giants consolidate the market position through acquisition and merger, for example in 2015 Desco purchased the SCS company (3Mâs Static Control business).
  • The worldwide market for ESD-Safe Mats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the ESD-Safe Mats in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13877636

    1 ESD-Safe Mats Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of ESD-Safe Mats by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global ESD-Safe Mats Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global ESD-Safe Mats Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 ESD-Safe Mats Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 ESD-Safe Mats Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global ESD-Safe Mats Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 ESD-Safe Mats Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 ESD-Safe Mats Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global ESD-Safe Mats Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Anticoagulant Drugs Market 2019 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2024

    Tattoo Removal Machine Market 2019 Global Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

    Ureteric Stents Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Manufactures, Growth, Types, Applications and Regions

    Global Ganciclovir Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.