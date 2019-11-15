ESD-Safe Mats Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

Global “ESD-Safe Mats Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the ESD-Safe Mats in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. ESD-Safe Mats Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Desco (SCS)

RS Pro

COBA Europe

Hozan

ACL Staticide Inc

Bertech

Achilles Industrial Materials

Hakko

Superior Manufacturing Group

Ranco Industries

Cleansem

SDM Technologies

Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology

Henyer Rubber

Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic

The report provides a basic overview of the ESD-Safe Mats industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. ESD-Safe Mats Market Types:

Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats

Rubber ESD-Safe Mats

PVC ESD-Safe Mats

Others (e.g. Amino Resin ESD-Safe Mats; Glass-filled Polyester ESD-Safe Mats etc) ESD-Safe Mats Market Applications:

Table

Bench

Floor

Monitor

The ESD-Safe Mats market is a mature market and develops steadily in the past few years, and it will keep a stable development trend in the next five years.

Presently, the rubber ESD-Safe Mats and Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats are dominating the market, and they will still keep the market position in the following few years.

In terms of the market competition, it is in imperfect competition market and dominated by few giants, like Desco(SCS), RS Pro and COBA Europe etc.; and the giants consolidate the market position through acquisition and merger, for example in 2015 Desco purchased the SCS company (3Mâs Static Control business).

The worldwide market for ESD-Safe Mats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.