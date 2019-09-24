 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Essential Oils Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 24, 2019

Essential Oils

Global “Essential Oils Market“” 2019 business report covers the most recent market data, business growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to forecast until 2025. Essential Oils market analysis is provided for the markets such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Essential Oils market report concentrates on the main drivers and constraints for the important players and present the competition status with growth prospects.

Global Essential Oils market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

  • Biolandes SAS
  • Givaudan International SA
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  • Symrise AG
  • Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.
  • The Lebermuth Company, Inc.
  • Now Foods
  • Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC
  • Ultra International B.V.
  • Young Living Essential Oils

Scope of Report: 

Global Essential Oils market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Essential Oils market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Essential Oils market size is valued at 7.03 Billion Billion US$ and will increase to 14.6 Billion Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.65 during forecast period.

By Type

  • Citrus
  • Eucalyptus
  • Lavender
  • Rosemary
  • Tea Tree
  • Others

    By Application

  • Food & Beverages
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    Market by Region: 

    Global

    Key Questions Answered:

    What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
    What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
    Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
    What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
    What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
    What are the key opportunities in the market?
    What are the key companies operating in the market?
    Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

    TABLE OF CONTENT:
    1. Introduction

    1.1. Research Scope

    1.2. Market Segmentation

    1.3. Research Methodology

    1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

    2. Executive Summary

    3. Market Dynamics

    3.1. Market Drivers

    3.2. Market Restraints

    3.3. Market Opportunities

    4. Key Insights

    4.1. Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    4.2. Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    4.3. Production, Trade and Consumption Patterns of Essential Oils – Analysis and Forecast

    5. Global Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    5.1. Key Findings / Summary

    5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    5.2.1. Citrus

    5.2.2. Eucalyptus

    5.2.3. Lavender

    5.2.4. Rosemary

    5.2.5. Tea Tree

    5.2.6. Others

    5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

    5.3.1. Food & Beverages

    5.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

    5.3.3. Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

    5.3.4. Others

    5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

    5.4.1. North America

    5.4.2. Europe

    5.4.3. Asia Pacific

    5.4.4. South America

    5.4.5. Middle East & Africa

    6. North America Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    6.1. Key Findings / Summary

    6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    6.2.1. Citrus

    6.2.2. Eucalyptus

    6.2.3. Lavender

    6.2.4. Rosemary

    6.2.5. Tea Tree

    6.2.6. Others

    6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

    6.3.1. Food & Beverages

    6.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

    6.3.3. Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

    6.3.4. Others

    6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

    6.4.1. U.S.

    6.4.2. Canada

    6.4.3. Mexico

    7. Europe Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    7.1. Key Findings / Summary

    7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    7.2.1. Citrus

    7.2.2. Eucalyptus

    7.2.3. Lavender

    7.2.4. Rosemary

    7.2.5. Tea Tree

    7.2.6. Others

    7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

    7.3.1. Food & Beverages

    7.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

    7.3.3. Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

    7.3.4. Others

    7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

    7.4.1. Germany

    7.4.2. France

    7.4.3. Italy

    7.4.4. Spain

    7.4.5. U.K.

    7.4.6. Rest of Europe

    8. Asia Pacific Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    8.1. Key Findings / Summary

    8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    8.2.1. Citrus

    8.2.2. Eucalyptus

    8.2.3. Lavender

    8.2.4. Rosemary

    8.2.5. Tea Tree

    8.2.6. Others

    8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

    8.3.1. Food & Beverages

    8.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

    8.3.3. Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

    8.3.4. Others

    8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

    8.4.1. China

    8.4.2. India

    8.4.3. Japan

    8.4.4. Australia

    8.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

    9. South America Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    9.1. Key Findings / Summary

    9.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    9.2.1. Citrus

    9.2.2. Eucalyptus

    9.2.3. Lavender

    9.2.4. Rosemary

    9.2.5. Tea Tree

    9.2.6. Others

    9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

    9.3.1. Food & Beverages

    9.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

    9.3.3. Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

    9.3.4. Others

    9.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

    9.4.1. Brazil

    9.4.2. Argentina

    9.4.3. Rest of South America

    10. Middle East & Africa Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    10.1. Key Findings / Summary

    10.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    10.2.1. Citrus

    10.2.2. Eucalyptus

    10.2.3. Lavender

    10.2.4. Rosemary

    10.2.5. Tea Tree

    10.2.6. Others

    10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

    10.3.1. Food & Beverages

    10.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

    10.3.3. Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

    10.3.4. Others

    10.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

    10.4.1. South Africa

    10.4.2. UAE

    10.4.3. Rest of the Middle East & Africa

    11. Competitive Analysis

    11.1. Key Industry Developments

    11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

    11.3. Competition Dashboard

    11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

    11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Product offerings, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))

    11.5.1. Biolandes SAS

    11.5.2. Givaudan International SA

    11.5.3. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

    11.5.4. Symrise AG

    11.5.5. Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.

    11.5.6. The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

    11.5.7. Now Foods

    11.5.8. Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC

    11.5.9. Ultra International B.V.

    11.5.10. Young Living Essential Oils

    12. Strategic Recommendations

    13. Appendix

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Essential Oils Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Essential Oils industry.

