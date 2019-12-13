Ester Gum Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Global Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Ester gum is one of the major raw materials for making gum base for chewing gum and bubble gum.

Ester gum is one of the major raw materials for making gum base for chewing gum and bubble gum..

Ester Gum Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Shree Resins

Baolin Chemical Industry

Jubilant

Arakawa Chemical Industries

The Cary

PT. INDOPICRI

Eastman Chemical

Symrise

Mangalam Organics

POLIMEROS SINTETICOS

Mpdyechem

Deqing Yinlong Industrial

Sinofi Ingredients

Foreverest Resources and many more. Ester Gum Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ester Gum Market can be Split into:

Polymerized Rosins of Glycerol Ester (PRGE)

Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin (GEWR)

Penta Ester Gum

Others. By Applications, the Ester Gum Market can be Split into:

Chewing Gum

Beverages

Paints

Inks & Coatings

Adhesives

Cosmetics