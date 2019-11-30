ETC Systems Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “ETC Systems Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the ETC Systems industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The ETC Systems research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13544215

An electronic toll collection (ETC) system is a sophisticated application that includes a group of technologies to provide automated non-stop cashless payment of road toll at toll plazas or toll collection center..

ETC Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Cubic Corporation (USA)

Atlantia SpA (Italy)

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. (FETC) (Taiwan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

TransCore (USA)

Sanef (France)

Thales Group (France)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

OMRON Electronics (Japan)

Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Efkon AG (Austria)

International Road Dynamics

Inc (Canada)

Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria) and many more. ETC Systems Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the ETC Systems Market can be Split into:

Vehicle Automatic Understanding System

Short Range Communication

Global Position Finding Satellite System

Other. By Applications, the ETC Systems Market can be Split into:

Highway

Community

Campus