Ethernet Switch Chips Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Ethernet Switch Chips Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global “Ethernet Switch Chips Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Ethernet Switch Chips market size.

About Ethernet Switch Chips:

Ethernet is the most widely installed local area network (LAN) technology. Ethernet is a link layer protocol in the TCP/IP stack, describing how networked devices can format data for transmission to other network devices on the same network segment, and how to put that data out on the network connection. It touches both Layer 1 (the physical layer) and Layer 2 (the data link layer) on the OSI network protocol model. Ethernet Switch is a computer networking device that connects devices together on a computer network, by using packet switching to receive, process and forward data to the destination device.Ethernet Switch Chips is the core component of Ethernet Switch. Ethernet Switch Chips contains the GE / XE Interface (MAC / PHY) module, CPU interface module, input and output matching / modification module, MMU module, L2 forwarding module, L3 forwarding module, a security module, traffic classification modules and other modules.

Top Key Players of Ethernet Switch Chips Market:

Cisco

Broadcom

Intel (Fulcrum)

Marvell

Fujitsu

Microsemi

Infineon Technologies

Cavium

VIA

IC Plus Corp

Centec

Ethernity

Major Types covered in the Ethernet Switch Chips Market report are:

10G

25G-40G

100G

100G above Major Applications covered in the Ethernet Switch Chips Market report are:

Networking

Database

Other Scope of Ethernet Switch Chips Market:

The classification of Ethernet Switch Chips includes 10G, 25G-40G, 100G and above, and the proportion of 10G Ethernet Switch Chips in 2015 is about 58%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Asia region is the largest supplier of Ethernet Switch Chips, with a production market share nearly 73% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Ethernet Switch Chips, enjoying production market share nearly 18% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2015. Following North America, Asia region is the second largest consumption place.

Market competition is not intense. Cisco, Broadcom, Intel (Fulcrum), Marvell, Fujitsu, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and Cisco hold key technologies and patents with the most market share of 34% in 2015. Followed Cisco; Broadcom is in the second place around the world. Cisco and Broadcom have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Ethernet Switch Chips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 3230 million US$ in 2024, from 2990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.