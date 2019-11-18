Ethyl Orthoformate Market 2019 :Size, Share, Research Findings and Conclusion, Growth Strategies, High Demand, Consumption Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2024

Short Details of Ethyl Orthoformate Market Report – “Ethyl Orthoformate” is same as “Triethyl orthoformate” and CAS Number is 122-51-0, triethyl orthoformate is an organic compound with the formula HC(OC2H5)3. It is a colorless volatile liquid. It is orthoester of formic acid. Commercially available, the industrial synthesis is from hydrogen cyanide and ethanol.

Global Ethyl Orthoformate market competition by top manufacturers

Shandong Sinobioway

Hebei Chengxin

Fushun Shunte

Linshu Huasheng Chemical

Zichuan Xinhua Chemical



The Scope of the Report:

Ethyl Orthoformate can be used in Drugï¼Pesticideï¼Coating and Spice. The drug is the main use of the Ethyl Orthoformate with the share of about 80.13% in the world in 2016.

The global average price of Ethyl Orthoformate is in the falling volatility trend, from 2265 $/MT in 2012 to 1939 $/MT in 2015. But rise rapidly in 2017

The Ethyl Orthoformate total production will reach about 21260 MT in 2017 from 21760 MT in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of -0.46%. The market growth is leading by China these years.

China is now the key produce area of Ethyl Orthoformate in the world. China is the largest consumption area of Ethyl Orthoformate in the world in the past few years, and China will keep the leading position in the next few years.

Shandong Sinobioway is the leading suppliers of Ethyl Orthoformate in the world. The top five took up about 95.67% of the global production market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Ethyl Orthoformate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 74 million US$ in 2024, from 51 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ethyl Orthoformate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hydrocyanic Acid Method

Sodium Metal Method By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Drug

Pesticide