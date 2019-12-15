Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Ethylene acrylic acid adhesive is the copolymer of ethylene and acrylic acid. Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) copolymers provide a unique combination of properties that take advantage of respective comonomers (E and AA), used in their preparation. The presence of AA reduces the crystallinity of E segments. Increasing the AA content in a copolymer, will not only result in a more amorphous molecule, but will also significantly improve the adhesion performance.

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Honeywell

LyondellBasell

Michelman

FilmÂ Grade

ExtrusionÂ CoatingÂ Grade

Packaging Applications

Industrial Applications

The worldwide market for Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 1360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.