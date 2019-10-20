Ethylene Dichloride Market 2019 Progress Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Size, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Ethylene Dichloride market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Ethylene dichloride (EDC), is a chlorinated hydrocarbon. It is a colourless liquid with a chloroform-like odour..

Ethylene Dichloride Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Formosa Plastics

Occidental Chemical

DowDuPont

Bayer

Solvay

INEOS

LG Chem

Reliance Industries

Saudi Aramco and many more. Ethylene Dichloride Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ethylene Dichloride Market can be Split into:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

Ethylene Amines

Vinylidene Chloride

Trichloroethane

Perchloroethylene (Tetrachloroethylene)

Hexachlorophene. By Applications, the Ethylene Dichloride Market can be Split into:

Vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) production

Degreaser and paint remover