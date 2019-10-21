Ethylene Glycols Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Size, Challenges, Trends Predictions by 2024

Global “Ethylene Glycols Market” 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report Ethylene Glycols offers a comprehensive market outlook and evolution rate during the past present and forecast period, with concise study, Ethylene Glycols market effectively describes the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13338703

Ethylene glycol (IUPAC name: ethane-1,2-diol) is an organic compound with the formula (CH2OH)2 and is an odorless, colorless, sweet-tasting, viscous liquid..

Ethylene Glycols Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

SABIC

DowDuPont

Sinopec

Shell

Reliance Industries

Huntsman

BASF

Kuwait Petroleum

AkzoNobel

Clariant

Formosa Plastics

Exxon Mobil

Ineos

Ultrapar

LyondellBasell and many more. Ethylene Glycols Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ethylene Glycols Market can be Split into:

MEG

DEG

TEG. By Applications, the Ethylene Glycols Market can be Split into:

PET

Polyester Fibers

Antifreeze