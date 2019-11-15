 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Ethylene Oxide (EO)

Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Ethylene Oxide (EO) industry.

Geographically, Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Ethylene Oxide (EO) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Repot:

  • Dow Chemical
  • Sharq
  • Formosa
  • Yansab
  • Shell
  • Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company
  • Sinopec
  • Reliance
  • Basf
  • Indorama Ventures
  • Ineos
  • Huntsman
  • PTT Global Chemical
  • LyondellBasell
  • Indian Oil
  • Oriental Union Chemical
  • CNPC
  • Sibur
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • India Glycol Limited
  • Eastman
  • Kazanorgsintez
  • Sasol

    About Ethylene Oxide (EO):

    Ethylene Oxide (EO) Ethylene oxide (EO), properly called oxirane by IUPAC, is the organic compound with the formula C2H4O. It is cyclic ether. Ethylene oxide is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51Â°F (10.7Â°C).Ethylene Oxide (EO) is widely found in the production of solvents, antifreeze, textiles, detergents, adhesives, polyurethane foam, and pharmaceuticals. Smaller amounts are present in fumigants, sterilants for spices and cosmetics, as well as during hospital sterilization of surgical equipment.

    Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry report begins with a basic Ethylene Oxide (EO) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Types:

  • SD-Oxidation
  • Shell-Oxidation
  • Dow-Oxidation

    Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Applications:

  • Industrial Uses
  • Non-industrial Uses

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Ethylene Oxide (EO) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Ethylene Oxide (EO)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Ethylene Oxide (EO) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Ethylene Oxide (EO)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Ethylene Oxide (EO) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Ethylene Oxide (EO) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ethylene Oxide (EO) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ethylene Oxide (EO) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Ethylene oxide is also known as oxirane which is an organic compound. It is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51Â°F (10.7Â°C). The major use of ethylene oxide is for the production of ethylene glycol in global. There is few manufacturers produce the ethylene oxide (EO) alone. Commonly, most the giant companies have established the plant to product both ethylene oxide (EO) and ethylene glycol (EG), even the derivative series. Whatâ more, the ethylene oxide (EO) is mainly commercial in the domestic market due to the unique chemical properties.
  • In addition, the production regions of ethylene oxide (EO) are mainly located in North America, EU, Mideast, China and Taiwan. Mideast was the leader production regions, which achieved about 36.34% volume market share in 2015.
  • As for the region consumption, Mideast region remained the largest market for ethylene oxide (EO) in the world, with 36.34% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include North America, EU, China and Taiwan, which account for 21.27%, 5.23%, 16.48% and 7.86% respectively.
  • The worldwide market for Ethylene Oxide (EO) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ethylene Oxide (EO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market major leading market players in Ethylene Oxide (EO) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry report also includes Ethylene Oxide (EO) Upstream raw materials and Ethylene Oxide (EO) downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 136

