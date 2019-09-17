Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market 2019: Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2024

“Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Report – Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market competition by top manufacturers

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.

Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million US$ in 2024, from 2840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables