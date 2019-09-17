Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market 2019: Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2024

“Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Report – Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.
Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market competition by top manufacturers
- Lanxess
- ExxonMobil
- DOW
- SK Chemical
- JSR/Kumho
- Sumitomo
- Lion Elastomers
- MITSUI
- PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- SABIC
- Eni
- SSME
- Jilin Xingyun Chemical
The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.
Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million US$ in 2024, from 2840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Solution Polymerization
1.2.2 Suspension Polymerization
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive Industry
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Wires & Cables
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Lanxess
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Lanxess Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 ExxonMobil
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 ExxonMobil Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 DOW
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 DOW Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 SK Chemical
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 SK Chemical Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 JSR/Kumho
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 JSR/Kumho Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Sumitomo
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Sumitomo Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Lion Elastomers
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Lion Elastomers Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 MITSUI
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 MITSUI Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 SABIC
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 SABIC Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Eni
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Eni Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 SSME
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 SSME Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber by Country
5.1 North America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
