Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market 2019-2024: Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Volume and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM)

Global “Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Lanxess
  • ExxonMobil
  • DOW
  • SK Chemical
  • JSR/Kumho
  • Sumitomo
  • Lion Elastomers
  • MITSUI
  • PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • SABIC
  • Eni (Polimeri Europa)
  • SSME
  • Jilin Xingyun Chemical

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Types:

  • Solution Polymerization
  • Suspension Polymerization

    Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Applications:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Building & Construction
  • Wires & Cables
  • Others

    Finally, the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the production was 463 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 35.13% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24.10%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2011 to 2016. a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
  • The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 26.54% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 65.64% production share of the market in 2016.
  • Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2017 to 2023. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

