Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Research Forecast to 2019-2025 | Worldwide Analysis by End-User Industry, Types and Applications

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is a fluorine-based plastic. It was designed to have high corrosion resistance and strength over a wide temperature range. ETFE is a polymer and its source-based name is poly(ethene-co-tetrafluoroethene). ETFE has a relatively high melting temperature, excellent chemical, electrical and high-energy radiation resistance properties. When burned, ETFE releases hydrofluoric acid.The North American region is the largest consumer of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene across the globe. The growth of the North America ETFE market can be attributed to the increased demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene from various end-use industries of the region. The Asia Pacific ETFE market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, volume and value. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is due to the easy availability of cheap labor and raw materials in the region. Moreover, the growing economy of countries such as China, Indonesia, Taiwan, and India is also attracting new foreign investments in these countries, thereby leading to the growth of various end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region. The global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.
Major Key Players of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market:
- Asahi Glass
- Daikin Industries
- Chemours
- 3M
- Quadrant
- Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics
- Hubei Everflon Polymer
- Ensinger
- Vector Foiltec
- Films & Sheets
- Wire & Cables
- Tubes
- Coatings
- Others
Types of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market:
- Pellet/Granule
- Powder
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Surveillance Storage are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
