Ethyleneamines Market Research Overview Covering Growth Rate, Key Vendors, Demand Ratio and Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Ethyleneamines

The report shows positive growth in “Ethyleneamines Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Ethyleneamines industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Ethyleneamines Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Ethyleneamines are a class of amine compounds containing ethylene (-CH2CH2-) linkages between amine groups. These compounds are generally colorless, low-viscosity liquids with a fishy amine odor.

Some top manufacturers in Ethyleneamines Market: –

  • Dow
  • AkzoNobel
  • Huntsman
  • BASF
  • Tosoh and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the demand in the downstream and rapid development of economy.
  • Currently, There are two main routes for the production of ethyleneamines, the reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia. In the ethylene dichloride route, the initial product of this reaction is ethylenediamine. In the monoethanolamine route, monoethanolamine reacts with ammonia, catalyzed by transition metal catalysts.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Ethyleneamines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 1620 million US$ in 2024, from 1540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • EDA
  • DETA
  • Piperazine
  • TETA
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Chelating Agents
  • Polyamide Resins
  • Fuel Additives
  • Surfactants
  • Others

    Ethyleneamines Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ethyleneamines market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Ethyleneamines Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Ethyleneamines, with sales, revenue, and price of Ethyleneamines, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ethyleneamines, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Ethyleneamines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ethyleneamines sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Ethyleneamines report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Ethyleneamines market players.

