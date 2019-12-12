 Press "Enter" to skip to content

EV Charging Equipment Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

EV Charging Equipment

GlobalEV Charging Equipment Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the EV Charging Equipment Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about EV Charging Equipment Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of EV Charging Equipment globally.

About EV Charging Equipment:

An electric vehicle charging station, also called EV charging station, electric recharging point, charging point and EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment), is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles, such as plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

EV Charging Equipment Market Manufactures:

  • Chargepoint
  • ABB
  • Eaton
  • Leviton
  • Blink
  • Schneider
  • Siemens
  • General Electric
  • AeroVironment
  • Panasonic
  • Chargemaster
  • Elektromotive
  • Clipper Creek
  • DBT CEV
  • Pod Point
  • BYD
  • NARI
  • Xuji Group
  • Potivio
  • Auto Electric Power Plant
  • Huashang Sanyou
  • Zhejiang Wanma
  • Puruite
  • Titans
  • Shanghai Xundao
  • Sinocharge
  • Ruckus New Energy Tech

    EV Charging Equipment Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. EV Charging Equipment Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    EV Charging Equipment Market Types:

  • DC Charging`
  • AC Charging

    EV Charging Equipment Market Applications:

  • Residential Charging
  • Public Chargin

    The Report provides in depth research of the EV Charging Equipment Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, EV Charging Equipment Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of EV Charging Equipment Market Report:

  • In 2015, the global production of the EV charging equipment reaches over 631165 Unit; the gross margin was around 34.43% during the last five years. We forecast that the global EV charging equipment market will average grow at of 14.18% from 2016 to 2021.
  • At present, there are many manufacturers in the market. Main manufacturers in the market are Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton, Leviton, Blink and Schneider etc.
  • To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, EV charging equipment market will be a market of fierce competition.
  • The worldwide market for EV Charging Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the EV Charging Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe EV Charging Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of EV Charging Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of EV Charging Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the EV Charging Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the EV Charging Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, EV Charging Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe EV Charging Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 EV Charging Equipment Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of EV Charging Equipment by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global EV Charging Equipment Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 EV Charging Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 EV Charging Equipment Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 EV Charging Equipment Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 EV Charging Equipment Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

